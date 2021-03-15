Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 743,258 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743,258 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Infosys worth $397,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

