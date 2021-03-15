Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,847 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $663,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.66. 7,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,390. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $344.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

