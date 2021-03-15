Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 1.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in eBay were worth $937,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 16,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay by 60,621.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,901 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.