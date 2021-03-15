Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,100. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

