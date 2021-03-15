Monolith Market Cap Reaches $10.78 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $28,475.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00658831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

