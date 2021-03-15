Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.64. 11,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.