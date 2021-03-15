Edgewood Management LLC Has $819,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 176,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 226,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.88.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

