The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.87

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $731.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

