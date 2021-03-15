$648.59 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $648.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.50 million and the highest is $655.46 million. ManTech International posted sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,050. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

