24,375 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.56. 4,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,869. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

