iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $264.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

