Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $253,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NIO by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after buying an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $84,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 539,786 shares during the last quarter.

NIO stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

