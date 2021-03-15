SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,121. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

