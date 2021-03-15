SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,121. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
