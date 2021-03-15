Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $244.92 and last traded at $244.81, with a volume of 4458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.63.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

