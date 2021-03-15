SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,332,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the February 11th total of 3,455,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $22.05. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNCAF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

