Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The company has a market cap of $476.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

