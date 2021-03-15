13,898 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 735,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

