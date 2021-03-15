Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $92.17. 41,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,058. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.