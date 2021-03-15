Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $59.40 Million Stock Position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,999 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for 88.9% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $59,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,834,000.

NYSEARCA RPAR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,356. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

