Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,275 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $252,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $413.41. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,110. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day moving average of $396.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

