214,334 Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of MTS Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.35. 608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

