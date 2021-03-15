Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Lifted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,780 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up 2.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

