Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,783 shares during the quarter. Kronos Worldwide makes up about 1.6% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 1.59% of Kronos Worldwide worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

