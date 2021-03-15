Morgan Stanley Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $50.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

ACAD stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,205,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

