Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,301 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Gentex worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. 3,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,760. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $112,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,233.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

