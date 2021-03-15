Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 131,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,604,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

