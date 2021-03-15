First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 2.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

