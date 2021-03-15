Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 47,413 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.70. 11,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

