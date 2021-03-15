Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

