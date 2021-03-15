Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

