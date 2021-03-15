Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

