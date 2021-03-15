Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $180.01 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

