Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,614 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

