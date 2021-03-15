Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. 2,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

