PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.16% of PLDT worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PLDT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PLDT by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PLDT by 594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PLDT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

PLDT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.45. 4,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,758. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Equities research analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.