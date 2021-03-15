Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 10,630 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 136,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.51. 5,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,635. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

