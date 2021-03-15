Melon One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00048951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00658814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00072818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025862 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

