Metaverse ETP Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $614,810.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.91 or 0.03149426 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021622 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,990,248 coins and its circulating supply is 78,908,086 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

