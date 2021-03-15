Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.69, with a volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

