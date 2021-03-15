Kava.io Achieves Market Capitalization of $315.79 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00009489 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $315.79 million and approximately $126.46 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00238637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057324 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.88 or 0.02352745 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,238,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

