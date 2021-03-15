Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 5,951 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after buying an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Avantor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after buying an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock worth $4,720,784. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.