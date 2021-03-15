2,000,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFIVU. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

OTCMKTS CFIVU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,202. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

