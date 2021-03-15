Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) by 4,367.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897,175 shares during the period. CIIG Merger accounts for approximately 0.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 6.00% of CIIG Merger worth $54,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,445,000. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CIIG Merger by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 821,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,472 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIIG Merger by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,150 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,870. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CIIG Merger in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

