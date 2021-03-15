Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,887,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $317,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

