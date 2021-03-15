Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,535 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THBR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

