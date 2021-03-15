Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $273.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

