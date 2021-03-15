SRB Corp Buys Shares of 35,503 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.61 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

