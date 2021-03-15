Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,529,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,477. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

