Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Walt Disney by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in The Walt Disney by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 192,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $198.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

