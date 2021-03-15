Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Takes $30.74 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,571,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,735,000. Outfront Media accounts for 2.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. 3,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

